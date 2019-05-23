Aliff Syukri wants to duet with the stars, fans tell him to go for vocal classes (VIDEO)

The flamoyant Aliff Syukri may not be much of a singer, but he's not taking no for an answer. — Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

PETALING JAYA, May 23 — Datuk Aliff Syukri should be commended for his persistence, if nothing else.

The beauty products entrepreneur and aspiring actor and singer, who has released two singles so far with Abang Nak Tegur and a duet with Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman in Bobo Dimana, sought fan advice for who his next duet partner should be.

“Given the choice, vote by commenting which female artist would the duet partner that would make my song a hit,” he said listing out six female celebrities.

Saying he would choose the requested celebrity do a collaboration, Aliff listed Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Siti Nordiana, Bella Astillah, Wany Hasrita, Zizi Kirana and Nur Sajat.

Fans of Malaysia’s pop queen Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza were not having it.

The unflattering comments left by fans of Datuk Siti Nurhaliza. — Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

In fact, quite a few wondered aloud if the artists would indulge the millionaire despite his interest.

Prior to the posting, Aliff had uploaded a video of himself singing.

Comments on the video were hardly flattering, but it appears there’s no stopping Aliff Syukri from singing at least.

Despite the endless criticism over his aspirations to be a singer, Aliff is showing no signs of slowing down with the release of a third single, Jom Raya next week — while planning the fourth tune.