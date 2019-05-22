Sultan Ahmad Shah’s passing a big loss, say local artistes

Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Sultan Abu Bakar's passing was mourned by local celebrities. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah at National Heart Institute(IJN) here this morning, was greatly felt by celebrities and arts enthusiasts who expressed sadness and grief over His Highness’ demise.

Datuk Afdlin Shauki, who appeared in numerous movies including Papadom (2009) and Baik Punya Cilok (2005), described the Sultan as someone who had always had close rapport with artistes.

He said the country lost a Sultan who not only followed local artistes’ development but was concerned with their well-being too.

“Last year, when my late mum was receiving treatment at IJN (the National Heart Institute), I ran into him there and he asked how my mum was doing even though he was not well himself. He was definitely a people’s Ruler,” he said when contacted through Whatsapp.

Television drama actor Datuk Fizz Fairuz said Sultan Ahmad Shah was a Sultan with a big heart who cared for his people.

“As a Pahang citizen, I know the Pahang royal family members and the Sultan well. They always endear themselves to the people. The Sultan is irreplaceable,” he said.

“The people of Pahang and fellow Malaysians should offer Al-Fatihah (prayers) to him and pray that his soul be placed among the righteous,” said the Raub-born actor.

Popular entrepreneur, Datuk Aliff Syukri remembers the Sultan as someone who did not like to follow protocol when talking to the people.

“Sultan Ahmad Shah was always in good spirits. It is no secret that he had helped the people a lot, especially the people of Pahang.

“His Highness often came down to the ground. Truth be told, I met him recently and I pray that he is placed among the righteous,” said the business man who hails from Kuala Lipis.

KRU group executive president and musician, Datuk Norman Abd Halim wants the Sultan’s contributions to be remembered by arts enthusiasts.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Veteran singer, Datuk ND Lala whose real name is Amir Hamzah Salleh and popular for his hit, ‘Assalammualaikum YB (Yang Berhormat) performed before the Sultan on numerous occasions.

“The late Sultan once called me and in front of Pahang Menteri Besar had jokingly said, “This is NDLala, who condemned YBs in his song. The Sultan couldn’t help laughing too,” he recalled.

The singer said the tagline ‘Raja dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada’ (loosely translated The Sultan and his people are inseparable) could not have described the Sultan more accurately as he cared for his people so much especially during a catastrophe like major floods.

“In times like this, the Sultan was always the first to arrive to be with the people. He would brave the rain to show his love and support,” he added.

Meanwhile, evergreen singer, Datuk Nassier Wahab said songs like Kisah Seorang Biduan (made popular by 70s singer Dhalan Zainuddin) and Biarlah Bulan Bicara (the late Indonesian crooner, Broery Marantika) were among his favourites and often requested when Nassier was invited to sing at His Highness’ functions.

“His passing is a huge loss to me,” said Nassier.

Television drama producer, Datuk Ziela Jalil said that the Sultan “left us” in the holy month of Ramadan and on ‘Nuzul Quran’ day, could not have been a sweeter departure.

“He was a loving Sultan with a heart and much-loved by the people of Pahang .it is rare to meet someone like him.”

“He was not the only Royal member close to the people, even his children are friendly and pleasant to be around with,” said Ziela who was at the Istana Negara to pay her last respects. — Bernama