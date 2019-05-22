Pixar unveils final trailer for ‘Toy Story 4'

'Toy Story 4' poster — Courtesy of Pixar via AFP

LOS ANGELES, May 22 — Pixar has teased a final trailer for Toy Story 4, ahead of the film's upcoming release next month.

The latest film in the franchise sees Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) return with their friendly troop of toys, along with newcomer Forky (Tony Hale) — a spork with googly eyes and pipe cleaner hands — hand-made by the toys' new owner Bonnie.

All is well, until Forky escapes during Bonnie's family's road trip and Woody leads the toys on a chase to find him, encountering all sorts of adventures and characters along the way.

One such character is Woody's former flame Bo Peep (Annie Potts), who happens to have transformed into some sort of carnival performer, as well as a stunt toy named Duke Caboom, voiced by Keanu Reeves (via Vox).

Joan Cusack, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Michael Keaton, Bonnie Hunt, Timothy Dalton, Jeff Garlin and Laurie Metcalf also voice characters in the film.

Toy Story 4 is slated for theatres June 21. — AFP-Relaxnews