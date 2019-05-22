Lisa Kudrow might make another comeback — this time for an Amazon series

Actress Lisa Kudrow poses backstage with her award for TV Performance of the Year for 'The Comeback' at the People Magazine Awards in Beverly Hills, California December 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 22 — The Friends comedienne is preparing to light up the small screen again in Good People, a series being developed by Amazon, Variety reports. The comedy would follow the lives of three women from three different generations working in the same office at a university.

US outlets are reporting that Lisa Kudrow, who shot to fame playing Phoebe in cult sitcom Friends, might once again star in an upcoming Amazon comedy series. For now, however, only the pilot for Good People has been ordered from creators Lee Daniels and Whitney Cummings.

The series’ intrigue will take place at a university’s Ombusdman’s office, where three generations of women work together. Kudrow will play Ombudswoman Lynn Steele, a career woman struggling to connect with millennials.

It will be Kudrow’s first role in a series since Web Therapy, which was broadcast on Showtime from 2011 to 2015. Since then, the actress has played a number of roles on the small and silver screens: She can currently be seen in the rom-com movie Long Shot and has been in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Soon, she will lend her voice to the Facebook Watch animated comedy Human Discoveries alongside Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick.

Empire creator Lee Daniels is slated to direct the Good People pilot, which he co-wrote with Whitney Cummings, of 2 Broke Girls fame. — AFP-Relaxnews