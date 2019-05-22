Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross come together for 'Covers'

Dakota Johnson at the 2018 Venice film festival. She has signed on for Nisha Ganatra’s comedy 'Covers.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 22 — Dakota Johnson, who rose to fame via the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and Tracee Ellis Ross, known to fans of Black-ish for her portrayal of Rainbow Johnson, have signed up to be part of the cast of the Nisha Ganatra-directed comedy "Covers.

After having directed Emma Thompson in Amazon Studios' Late Night, Nisha Ganatra has recruited two other famous actresses, Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, for her next feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While very few plot details have leaked, it is known that the script, written by Flora Greeson, will focus on the Hollywood music scene.

The project is produced by Focus Features and Working Title. Universal Pictures has retained worldwide distribution rights.

In the meantime, Dakota Johnson will be starring in The Peanut Butter Falcon opposite Shia LaBeouf, to be released in the US on August 9, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews