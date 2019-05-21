Newlywed actress Elfira Loy criticised on social media for lack of kitchen skills

Elfira Loy’s candid confession has drawn criticism from social media users. — Image via Instagram/elfiraloy

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Actress Elfira Loy is on the receiving end of criticism on social media after confessing she had no idea how to gut and clean a fish.

A recent post on the star of Qalesya‘s Instastory showed her husband Muhammad Faris Khairol Anuar helping out with the task and her confession, immediately leading to a wave of comments with regards to her apparent lack of culinary finesse.

hello i wanna marry :) pic.twitter.com/LpUgVIAX0I — qyla (@qylamohd) May 17, 2019

The confession has also sparked a debate on social media about the gender roles of a husband and wife when it comes to cooking for the family.

Twitter user flwrhateyou said that if one wanted to get married, “mastering the basics” when it comes to cooking should be a priority.

aku baca pun rasa malu :( at least nak kahwin tu, benda basic ni kena kuasai dah alahai😅 — 🌈 (@flwrhateyou) May 19, 2019

Another user with the handle kem4r said it was a shame for the couple to host lavish wedding ceremonies when Elfira didn’t even know how to cook properly.

Aku faham brader ni cakap. Betullah tu sanding puluh ribu tapi kalau tak reti siang ikan hm. Maksudnya kat sini biar sanding beribu puluh ribu ke apa ke janji semua benda perfect ha baru kene dengan sandingnya — kmr (@kem4r) May 19, 2019

Others jumped to the 25-year-old’s defence saying that it was an old-fashioned idea to expect a wife to be a perfect cook in this day and age.

Among the many was NabellaAnuar who called on other women to stop bashing Elfira, saying it was no big deal when you could easily ask a fishmonger to clean and slice the fish for you.

Siang ikan tak reti? Bagi je la dekat orang kedai ikan tu tolong siangkan sesiap. Benda simple je. Perempuan lain yg syok kutuk perempuan lain tak reti siang ikan ni, rasa hebat and dpt medal ke? — Belle | Kayman (@NabellaAnuar) May 21, 2019

Setuju!!! I pernah menyembang with one makcik (around 50’s) at kedai ayam and dia pun ckp yg dia selalu je suruh org kedai tu siang siap siap sbb dia tak reti. So there’s no need for us to downgrade other girls sbb tak reti siang menyiang😌 — عين ارميا (@AinArmia) May 21, 2019

GIRLS IT IS OKAY IF KORANG TAK TAHU NAK SIANG IKAN/CUCI AYAM/MASAK EVEN IF KORANG DAH KAHWIN! IT IS OKAY!! TAK BERDOSA, TAK HANCHR PUN RUMAH TANGGA KORANG!



and guys, tolong la stop making it a big deal. lepas kahwin pun boleh belajar kan? masak sama sama ke? come on la. — łîä (@itsliasaraaa) May 19, 2019