‘Game of Thrones’ intro given local religious TV programme, ‘Jejak Rasul’ treatment (VIDEO)

The long-running ‘Jejak Rasul’s opening montage and theme has been likened to that of ‘Game of Thrones’. — Screenshot via TV3

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — The finale of HBO’s adaptation of George RR Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice in Game of Thrones is still be on everyone’s lips with the wrap of the eighth and final season.

Closer to home, local fans of the programme have been discussing one thing in particular — the opening montage to the series and its accompanying theme, composed by Ramin Djawadi in 2011.

Given the month of Ramadan, local favourite in Jejak Rasul, an Islamic documentary series which has been on-air over TV3 since 1994 every fasting month, has been likened to have the same vibes in its opening theme.

And one creative fan has put together the music to Jejak Rasul, composed by the late Peter Lim Peng Hooi who passed away in 2002, to the opening montage of Game of Thrones for the best of both worlds.

Game of Thrones x Jejak Rasul. Atas request dari @redrun_ pic.twitter.com/CWPJEyoxvw — JimiboiTV (@mAAdJimi) May 20, 2019

The post, which has been retweeted almost 1,500 times, and liked almost 1,200 times has gone down well with many who have since shared the video on various social media platforms.

Many have pointed out similarities before as far back as in 2013, but the coincidental timing of the hype of the finale of Game of Thrones and the Ramadan run of Jejak Rasul, seems to have reignited the observations.

The opening theme for Games Of Thrones reminds me of TV3’s Jejak Rasul — Ahmad Akram (@Akramsayshello) April 15, 2019

DAE think yang theme song Game of Thrones macam theme song Jejak Rasul? #afternoonmusings — Liyana Ramli (@zippielala) June 20, 2017

The Game of Thrones theme song sounds like the intro for Jejak Rasul.. #amitheonlyone — Kusa (@kusahafiez) October 11, 2013

The uncanny mix appears to have gone down well, with many pointing out how the two intros appeared to have an uncanny resemblance.