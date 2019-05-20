Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost arrive for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles April 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 20 — Scarlett Johansson is all set to walk down the aisle again after announcing her engagement to Colin Jost.

According to reports, a representative for Avengers star Johansson confirmed to The Associated Press that the couple are indeed engaged after two years of dating. No wedding date has been set as yet though.

This will be Johansson’s third marriage, having previously been in a relationship with Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Cauriac, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter.

Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Jost made their debut as a couple in November 2017 and have been seen attending events together including the recent Avengers: Endgame premiere.