First look at season three of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from season three of HBO’s ‘Westworld’.

LOS ANGELES, May 20 — HBO has released the first trailer for highly-anticipated season three of Westworld.

The new season stars Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul along with Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris. Also onboard for this mind-bending sci-fi series is Lena Waithe and Vincent Cassel.

Season one and two of Westworld were centred in the robot-populated amusement park, but this new season looks to go well beyond the walls of the park and into the “real world”.

Westworld season three is set to debut in 2020.