Netherlands Wins Eurovision Song Contest final in Israel

Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence celebrates after winning the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 at Expo Tel Aviv May 19, 2019. — AFP pic

JERUSALEM, May 19 — The Netherlands won the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Israel today in a songfest that passed off without serious incident, despite calls by pro-Palestinian groups to boycott the event.

Duncan Laurence singing Arcade beat off 25 other contestants in the grand final in Tel Aviv to win the glass microphone trophy.

The 41-country singing competition featured a guest appearance by Madonna, who caused some controversy when two backing dancers briefly appeared on stage wearing costumes emblazoned with the Israeli and Palestinians flags. Iceland’s contestants also displayed small Palestinian banners during the voting.

With its victory, the Netherlands wins the right to host next year’s competition. — Reuters