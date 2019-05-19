Madonna performs new song at Eurovision

Singer Madonna attends the 30th annual GLAAD awards ceremony in New York May 4, 2019. — Reuters pic

TEL AVIV, May 19 — Madonna performed her new single Future with US hip-hop star Quavo at the Eurovision song contest finals in Tel Aviv early today and called on fans to “never underestimate the power of music to bring people together.”

The 60-year-old megastar opened her two-song appearance with her 1989 hit Like A Prayer on an elaborate set resembling a church with choir singers wearing monks’ robes.

Quavo, part of hip-hop group Migos, then joined her for the reggae-inflected Future, off her upcoming album Madame X.

“Let’s never underestimate the power of music to bring people together,” Madonna said in brief comments before her performance.

“To quote an amazing song, music makes the people come together,” she said, quoting her song Music.

Madonna rejected calls from pro-Palestinian activists seeking an end to Israel’s occupation to boycott Eurovision.

In a statement carried by US media earlier, Madonna said: “I’ll never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be.” — AFP