‘Snowpiercer’ TV series bumped to 2020

The ‘Snowpiercer’ movie featured English and Korean language actors. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 17 — Rail-bound survival drama Snowpiercer, based on the 2013 movie of the same name, has switched networks and been delayed into 2020, though a two-season order has now been put in place.

The Snowpiercer TV series has moved from TNT to TBS, the networks’ parent company WarnerMedia announced, and been extended from one to two seasons.

At the same time, Warner now doesn’t expect the wintry post-apocalyptic survival show to air until 2020.

The cast includes Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind, Blood Diamond) and Daveed Diggs (The Get-Down, Blackish), and is a prequel to the award-winning Korean-American movie which starred Chris Evans and went through pre-release production issues of its own.

Based on a 1982 French graphic novel called Le Transperceneige, the movie followed action on board a global train that housed the only surviving members of humanity after a calamitous shift in global temperatures plunged the outside world into a new ice age.

With working passengers housed in horrible rear carriages, supporting the luxurious conditions of those in the front cars, Snowpiercer followed the events leading up to and following the latest of several attempts at lasting revolution. — AFP-Relaxnews