Singer-songwriter Aepul Roza’s 'Kali Ketiga' a jibe at Aliff Aziz’s cheating ways (VIDEO)

Aepul's jibe at Aliff Aziz with ‘Kali Ketiga’ was declared prophetic with the singer's third and fourth scandals since the song's release. ― Picture via Instagram/aepul.roza

PETALING JAYA, May 17 ― The frontman of local commercial rock band Drama and songwriter, Aepul Roza admits his latest work, Kali Ketiga, takes a pot shot at Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz and his marital woes.

Aepul, or Noorsyaiful Md Zalaludin, 31, however said while the single released by newcomers Carya dan Sarah Fazny does touch on the drama surrounding Aliff’s problems, it wasn’t only a targeted attack.

“I can say it does have something to do with Aliff’s marital issues, but people have to remember he’s not the only person that cheats in Malaysia.

“If one was to say I’m attacking him, it’s a no.”

The singer-songwriter told mStar that it was a simple storyline and if people took it as a “theme” for this brand of musical social criticism, there would be no real issue.

Some fans have called out the song and the music video released on May 3 as “prophetic”, with Aliff’s recent third and fourth dominating headlines and social media chatter over the past week, after two previous extramarital affairs in 2017 and in February this year,

It’s not the first time Aepul has stirred up drama.

His own Drama band’s last single, Drama, grabbed attention when it poked fun at the controversies surrounding local celebrities including model Haneesya Hanee dan singer Haqiem Rusli.

The song, while receiving much attention, also attracted criticism from fans and the band’s peers alike.

“The real reason for this kind of songs, is because of the ease of the topic which many understand.

“The delivery is based on a familiar situation, and it is relatable.”

Aepul says it hopes a song and music video like Kali Ketiga, would serve as a reminder to celebrities to be more aware of their actions.

“I’m not putting anyone down and I ask everyone to listen and digest what the song means.

“I apologise if anyone is offended, as that was not the point.”

He said the song served also as an “archive”, and functions a self-reminder as well.