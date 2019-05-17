Rolling Stones unveil new tour dates after Jagger heart op

British musicians Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a concert in Marseille. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 17 — British rock group the Rolling Stones yesterday announced new US and Canada tour dates after a postponement while legendary frontman Mick Jagger underwent undergo surgery.

The band said it would play all of the previously scheduled shows, starting at Chicago's Soldier Field stadium on June 21, and added a new date in New Orleans on July 14.

“Looking forward to seeing you there!” 75-year-old Jagger wrote on Twitter, the day after posting a video of himself energetically rehearsing some dance moves.

The flamboyant Stones founder reportedly had a heart valve replaced in New York last month, in what industry tracker Billboard described as a successful, minimally invasive procedure.

The transcatheter aortic valve replacement allowed the artist to avoid major surgery that would open his chest, it said.

Jagger has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, but has maintained his lively stage performances, playing Britain's Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

The Stones' “No Filter” tour, first scheduled for April to June, will see the rockers play 17 concerts in 15 arenas across North America, culminating in Miami on August 31.

The band, which formed in 1962, said all tickets sold for the original shows would be honoured and those who could no longer make it would be refunded.

“We apologise again for any inconvenience the re-scheduling of these dates may have caused you and hope to see you at a show very soon!” the Stones said in an online statement. — AFP-Relaxnews