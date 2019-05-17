Marion Cotillard joins Adam Driver in ‘Annette’

French actress Marion Cotillard at the screening of the film 'Gueule d'Ange' (Angel Face). — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 17 — The Oscar-winning actress of La Vie en Rose will make her return to the music world in Leos Carax’s upcoming feature Annette, which has long been in development. Marion Cotillard will star opposite Adam Driver in the film set to start shooting this summer.

Rihanna, Rooney Mara, and Michelle Williams were considered for Annette, but it’s French actress Cotillard who will play opposite Driver in the rom-com musical, according to Variety. The film, directed by Leos Carax, will be shot in English starting in August.

Cotillard will headline with Driver, star of the current Star Wars trilogy. The actors will play star-crossed lovers in the ruthless world of Hollywood. The plot centres on the couple as well as the incredible destiny of their daughter Annette.

The feature-length musical reunites rock group Sparks, which will compose the film’s soundtrack with the help of Marius de Vries, the music producer known for his work on La La Land, Moulin Rouge, and Cats.

Currently on screen in We’ll End Up Together, Guillaume Canet’s sequel to Little White Lies, Cotillard is also lending her voice to the American production of The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, in theatres in early 2020. Adam Driver remains a Hollywood favourite and currently features in Jim Jarmusch’s latest, The Dead Don’t Die, which opened the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. — AFP-Relaxnews