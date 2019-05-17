Lionsgate unleashes first trailer for 'Angel Has Fallen' (VIDEO)

Scottish actor Gerard Butler. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 17 — Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Angel Has Fallen, starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning.

The upcoming action movie — the third in the Has Fallen franchise — is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and sees Butler reprise his titular role as the agent; who has this time been accused of trying to kill the US President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman) — framed, of course.

After escaping from capture, he is forced to go on the run to prove his name and protect the President, all the while evading his own agency in a race against time to outsmart the FBI and uncover the real threat.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, and Piper Perabo also co-star, along with Nick Nolte and Danny Huston (via Collider).

The film will debut on film screens on August 23. — AFP-Relaxnews