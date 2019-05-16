Adam Driver musical film ‘Annette’ back underway

Adam Driver is teaming up with French auteur Leos Carax for 'Annette,' a musical drama about a couple and their daughter. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 16 — Previously sidelined, a musical drama starring Adam Driver of the Star Wars sequel trilogy has been given the green light.

Adam Driver is teaming up with French auteur Leos Carax (of Holy Motors, Mauvais Sang and Boy Meets Girl) for Annette, a musical drama about a couple and their daughter.

With its Hollywood setting and musical theme, Annette might already sound reminiscent of La La Land, and in fact Carax has secured the services of music producer Marius de Vries, who worked on not only La La Land but also Moulin Rouge!, The Lego Movie 2, the upcoming Cats and more.

In addition, influential synth pop and rock band Sparks is providing original songs for the movie.

The US sibling duo is best known for their ‘70s hit This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us, they also wrote Swedish radio musical and film director biography The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman.

Annette is back on after French film producer Charles Gillibert agreed to help get it going through his CG Cinema company.

He’s specialised in producing well-received independent films, including over half a dozen Cannes Film Festival selections, and has previously backed a run of films by another award-winning French director, Olivier Assayas, whose Clouds of Sils Maria and Non-Fiction co-starred early Carax collaborator Juliette Binoche.

German, Japanese, and Belgian production companies are also involved.

The news comes as 2019’s Cannes Film Festival begins, running from May 14 to May 25. — AFP-Relaxnews