Zach Braff joins action-comedy ‘The Comeback Trail’

A file picture of US actor Zach Braff. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 15 — Zach Braff joins a cast of stars including Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman in George Gallo’s film.

The action-comedy, based on Harry Hurwitz’s 1982 film of the same name, will be written and directed by George Gallo (Bad Boys, The Poison Rose).

De Niro (Meet The Parents, The Intern) has been cast in the role of Max Barber, a man in debt to a mob boss played by Freeman (Invictus, The Dark Knight trilogy).

Barber decides to commit insurance fraud by casting depressed has been movie star Duke Montana, played by Jones (Men In Black films, Lincoln) in a badly-written Western film, and then killing him off to collect the insurance money.

But Duke redeems himself, rising to the occasion and changing the course of events.

Braff (Garden State, Scrubs) will play Max’s producing partner, reported Deadline. — AFP-Relaxnews