‘Star Wars’ movie in 2022 will come from ‘Game of Thrones’ creators

David Benioff (left) and Dan Weiss, creators and executive producers, arrive for the season premiere of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 15 — After the Skywalker saga concludes in December, Walt Disney Co’s next venture into the Star Wars galaxy will come from the creators of HBO’s global hit Game of Thrones, the company’s chief executive said yesterday.

Disney announced last week that it had scheduled Star Wars movies for December 2022, 2024 and 2026 but did not reveal any other details. Those will be the first Star Wars films after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.

Speaking at an investor conference yesterday, chief executive Bob Iger confirmed that the 2022 film would come from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of medieval fantasy series Game of Thrones. He did not provide any other details.

Disney has said the series will tell a story separate from the Skywalker saga that began with the original 1977 Star Wars film.

The company also has announced a separate Star Wars trilogy in the works by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. No release date has been unveiled. — Reuters