Russia seizes ‘Iron Throne’ ahead of GoT finale

A giant Iron Throne is on display ahead of the ‘Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season at Radio City Music Hall in New York April 3, 2019. — AFP pic

SAINT PETERSBURG, May 15 — Stand down Jon Snow, Daenerys and Sansa. As the hit series Game of Thrones draws to a close, Russian authorities say they have seized the “Iron Throne”.

Traders set up a replica of the throne featured in the HBO drama in a main square of Saint Petersburg for passersby to take pictures with, city hall said yesterday.

But during a raid, officials seized the seat, which they said was installed in the former imperial capital illegally.

They did not provide details of the throne’s location or whether it would be returned.

The last episode of Game of Thrones, which has enjoyed worldwide success over eight seasons, will be broadcast on Sunday.

According to a survey by state pollster VTsIOM, one in ten Russians are watching the US series. — AFP