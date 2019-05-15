Moves like Jagger: Stones’ frontman posts dance video after health scare

Mick Jagger (seen here with Ron Wood and Keith Richards) of the Rolling Stones postponed his tour due to health issues. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 15 — Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger posted a video of his trademark dance moves on Twitter today to show the world he is back in shape following heart valve surgery.

The 75-year-old singer appeared on top form in jogging pants, trainers and a white T-shirt, dancing flamboyantly in a studio. There was no accompanying text.

Jagger underwent heart valve replacement earlier this year, forcing the Stones to delay a tour of the United States and Canada to allow him to receive medical treatment.

He apologised to fans, saying he hated to let them down.

Originally set to begin in April, the tour is now expected to start in July, according to Billboard magazine. — Reuters