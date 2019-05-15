Actor, director Farid Kamil gets nine months' jail for drug abuse

Farid has been sentenced to nine months in prison. — Instagram/faridkamilz

PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari was sentenced to nine months imprisonment by the magistrate's court here today after being found guilty of drug abuse.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham handed the sentence after Farid was found guilty of using Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC) and ordered the 38-year-old to be put under the surveillance of the National Anti-Drugs Agency for two years.

A stay of execution pending an appeal was disallowed, meaning Farid will have to serve his time in Kajang Prison starting from the date of sentencing.

According to Berita Harian, Farid chose to remain mum instead of entering his defence by testimony under oath.

Farid was later brought to the Kajang prison to serve his sentence.