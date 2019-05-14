‘This Is Us’ given bold, unusual three-season renewal

Hit show ‘This is Us’ will see out its creator’s apparent six-season vision. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 14 — Confidence in rollercoaster family drama This Is Us remains high at NBC, which has extended the show through seasons four, five and six.

It’s the second time that This Is Us has merited a multi-season renewal, per NBC’s planners.

Not only is the network’s hit show coming back in 2019, but also 2020 and 2021, after a batch renewal was announced over the weekend.

Season three, which ran from September 2018 to April 2019, did not perform quite as well as either of its predecessors — viewership numbers averaged 13 million (including DVR) compared to the 14.7 million of season one and 17.4 million of season two — but This Is Us remains NBC’s top performer.

Show creator Dan Fogelman, whose film writing credits include Cars, Tangled, and Crazy, Stupid Love, as well as TV dramas The Neighbors and Galavant, had previously indicated that season three was the overall storyline’s halfway point.

Following season one, NBC had previously renewed This Is Us for another two seasons. — AFP-Relaxnews