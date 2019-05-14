Intimate, topless photos supposedly of Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz and allegedly underage girl go viral

The photo allegedly depicting Aliff and a girl said to be 17-years-old. — Instagram image

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Social media was rocked by the circulation of photos and a video of an individual who is allegedly singer Aliff Aziz, including disturbing claims that the girl was only 17-years-old.

As of this morning, many flooded the Instagram comments and mentions of the 28-year-old’s Twitter account condemning “his cheating ways,” in reference to his recent scandals.

The singer was thrust into the limelight in 2017 when his affair with newcomer actress Afifah Nasir rocked his marriage.

While wife Bella Astillah forgave him, another scandal erupted barely three months ago when Aliff was alleged to have once again cheated with actress Oktovia Manrose, called out by Bella herself.

The singer has remained mum despite the latest scandal trending on Twitter, with the last update on his Instagram three days ago.

Bella has remained mum save for a cryptic tweet. — from Instagram/bellaastillah

Bella meanwhile, last updated her Instagram with a photo of herself yesterday evening with the cryptic caption, “I hold back sometimes I won’t.”

The girl in question, which social media users recognised from a social video sharing app and claimed was underage at just 17-years-old meanwhile, deleted or disabled all the photos in her account about two hours ago, save for a new post uploaded with the caption, “Forgive and forget.”

Some social media users however were able to capture her Instastory posts where the girl had lashed out at a friend for circulating the images as an act for revenge for not settling her debt.

The 'friend' who the young girl claimed is behind spreading of the images. — from Instagram/manjaaaaaa._

In one of the postings, her message read, “You want to collect my debt, you don’t have to make my photos viral like you’re brainless. All of you don’t know the story, don’t overdo it.”

A screen capture of the 'warning' by the girl to her friend. — Instagram image

The second read, “You’d better delete that photo, you’re indeed brainless. I’ve been good to you, but you stepped on my head.”

Many quickly checked on Instagram and found that both Aliff and the girl were mutually following each other’s account.

Aliff and Bella’s marriage have been on the rocks since the second incident, with Bella’s last comment on the matter just over two weeks ago where she said she still needed time to sort things out with Aliff whom she married in September 2016.

The 25-year-old whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah, 25, told mStar then that whatever her decision was for the best for their two-year-old son, Mohamad Ayden Adrean.