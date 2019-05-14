BTS teaming up with Khalid for upcoming collaboration

South Korean boy band BTS arrive for the 61st Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 14 — The K-pop boyband sparked rumours of a collaboration with the American singer-songwriter last week.

BTS shared on Twitter a picture with Khalid from backstage at their concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium, near Los Angeles.

Speaking with 102.7 KIIS-FM Los Angeles, they confirmed an upcoming project with the singer of Free Spirit.

When asked about who they would like to work with next, RM replied: “I have to mention Khalid... Our friend. It is really happening. So please stay tuned to our Khalid collaboration.” The South Korean band didn’t reveal any additional details about the project.

Khalid is the latest American singer to team up with BTS. Halsey recently collaborated with the K-pop phenomenon for Boy With Luv, whose music video has racked up 286 million views on YouTube.

BTS has also worked with Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran. The British singer-songwriter appears on the band’s EP Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released in April.

Fresh off winning two Billboard Music Awards, BTS recently kicked off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in Los Angeles. Tickets and additional details about the world tour can be found at https://bts.ibighit.com/.— AFP-Relaxnews