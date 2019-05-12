‘Mod Squad’ and ‘Twin Peaks’ actress Peggy Lipton dies at 72

In this file photo taken on March 17, 2009 Actress Peggy Lipton arrives at the premiere of ‘I Love You, Man’ held at Mann’s Village Theater in Westwood, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 12 — Actress and former model Peggy Lipton has passed away from colon cancer, at the age of 72.

Lipton was most known for her roles in the TV shows The Mod Squad and Twin Peaks.

She was previously married to producer Quincy Jones, with whom she had two daughters: Rashida and Kidada Jones.

The two women announced their mother’s death in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

In it, they said,” She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side.”

Her role as Julie Barnes on Mod Squad won her a Golden Globe as well as four Emmy nominations.