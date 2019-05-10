Mel Gibson set to play an unorthodox Santa in 'Fatman'

Actor MelGibson is set to star in 'Fatman', playing a rowdy, unorthodox Santa. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― The controversial actor is set to return to the big screen in the action comedy, Fatman, playing a rowdy, unorthodox Santa. The movie, directed by the Nelms brothers, is scheduled to start filming in early 2020 in Canada. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Summer may not yet be here but Holiday movies are already making the news. Fatman, for example, is a forthcoming film starring Mel Gibson as an unorthodox Santa Claus.

Directed by Ian and Eshom Nelms (Small Town Crime, Waffle Sreet, Lost on Purpose), based on their original script, the movie tells the story of a rowdy, unorthodox Santa who is fighting the decline of his business. Meanwhile, Billy, a neglected and precocious 12-year-old hires a hitman to kill Santa after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking. Fatman will be produced by Rough House, Fortitude and Skywolf.

“I am excited to be working with the incredibly talented Nelms Brothers who have written a unique, highly entertaining script,” said Nadine de Barros of Fortitude. “Mel is the perfect choice as Kris Kringle like we've never seen him before. I couldn't be more thrilled to watch this darkly comedic Christmas film come to life.”

“This rowdy Santa tale is a film we've been excited to make for some time and we're thrilled to have equally passionate partners in Rough House and Fortitude who carry the same fire!” added the Nelms brothers.

Mel Gibson has several big-screen projects in the pipeline. The Braveheart actor is set to join Naomi Watts in the thriller Boss Level, slated for US release August 16, 2019. He is also due to return behind the camera with a Passion of Christ sequel. ― AFP-Relaxnews