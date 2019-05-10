Blink-182 shares what looks to be the first single from their forthcoming album

Musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― Blame It On My Youth marks the band’s first music since 2016.

Produced by Tim Pagnotta, the pop-punk song sees Blink-182 reflecting on their decades-long career.

“I was raised on a rerun/ I was bored to death, so I started a band/ Cut my teeth on a safety dance/ My attention span never stood a chance,” frontman Mark Hoppus sings, sharing his childhood memories.

Blink-182 also released the song’s accompanying lyric video, which features graffiti artist Risk. He is seen spray-painting the lyrics on a wall in quick time lapse.

Blame It On My Youth will likely appear on the band’s forthcoming studio album, which will follow their 2016 California. The record’s title and release date are yet to be announced.

In a recent interview with NME, Mark Hoppus teased that the new album will be “a lot more aggressive” and “darker in theme and tone”.

“If you like California to Enema Of The State then this album is more like the untitled record where we are trying to experiment more: Trying to experiment more, trying different sounds, and trying to expand upon what people think Blink-182 is,” he explained.

On May 6, the band announced that they will be co-headlining a North American tour with rapper Lil Wayne — with Welsh punk band Neck Deep as openers.

Kicking off on June 27, certain tour dates will coincide with Blink-182’s appearances on the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary reunion shows.

Additional information about the co-headlining summer tour can be found at https://www.blink182.com/. — AFP-Relaxnews