Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Anne Hathaway poses as she is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California May 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― Actress Anne Hathaway was honoured yesterday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while promoting her new movie The Hustle.

“I’m really very moved by every aspect of this,” said Hathaway, 36, who thanked “the fans who showed up and gave me their time, and people who’ve been in my life for decades.”

Hathaway’s star faces the entrance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, an iconic Hollywood tourist destination. It’s also next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in Gone With the Wind in 1940.

“Oh my god, I’m just very overwhelmed,” said Hathaway.

Hathaway’s metaphorical star started to rise when she gained fame in 2001 with her motion picture debut as shy, bumbling high school student Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries.

Since then, she has gone on to star in Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada and Ocean’s 8. She also won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2013, for her portrayal of Fantine in Les Miserables.

She was accompanied at the ceremony by her parents, her husband actor Adam Shulman, and actress Rebel Wilson, who co-stars with Hathaway in The Hustle.

The film, which opens today in the US, follows Hathaway and Wilson as two scam artists who team up to take down the men who have wronged them. ― AFP