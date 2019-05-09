Sylvester Stallone to show ‘Rambo 5’ teaser at Cannes

Actor Sylvester Stallone will star in ‘Rambo V: Last Blood’ which will be released later this year. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 9 ― Sylvester Stallone is to unveil teaser images of Rambo 5 at the Cannes film festival this month, ahead of the movie's worldwide release later in the year, according to organisers.

Snippets of the film ― whose full title is Rambo V: Last Blood ― will be shown out of competition in a special May 24 career tribute to the 72-year-old American actor who made a name as an action hero in the 1980s.

“Sly” Stallone has already visited Cannes several times, notably in 2014 to promote The Expendables 3 when he turned up with co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harrison Ford atop armoured vehicles.

The title of the latest Rambo movie is a nod to the first one, 1982's Rambo: First Blood, which introduced the musclebound survivalist Vietnam veteran to audiences ― and kicked off a second lucrative franchise for Stallone alongside his Rocky films.

A restored version of that first movie will also be shown in the Cannes tribute. ― AFP-Relaxnews