Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to host ‘French Impressions’

The ‘French Impressions’ concert comprises works by two leading proponents of French musical impressionism. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 ― The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is all ready to present classical masterpieces that will bowl the audience over next weekend at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Themed French Impressions, the programme comprises works by two leading proponents of French musical impressionism.

Ravel composed Mother Goose ballet score when he was inspired by a deep affection for young people.

It was first heard in 1912 and has five movements ― each was based on one of the children’s favourite fairytales.

Besides that, MPO will also perform another work by Ravel called Une Barque sur l’ocean (which means ‘a boat on the ocean’).

Staying true to its motto “hear and you will see”, MPO is all set to let concertgoers “hear” the play of colour, light and shade of an ocean, and can also imagine a visual accompaniment of a vessel of some kind traversing a vast body of water.

The concert will culminate with Debussy’s Images, which consists of three parts; “Spring Round Dances”, “Jigs” and “Iberia”.

The last part has vivid musical evocations to Spain with its festive mood, guitar effects and exciting dance rhythms, sprinkled with Spanish flavour through the sounds of the tambourine and castanets.

The work’s first performance took place in 1910 in Paris.

All works will be conducted by Austrian maestro Hans Graf, a familiar face to the MPO audience throughout the previous seasons.

He has collaborated with renowned orchestras such as the Vienna, St Petersburg and London Philharmonics, Leipzig Gewandhaus, Budapest Festival, and Danish Radio and Sydney Symphonies.

An experienced opera conductor and a prolific recording artist, his brilliant musicianship has been showcased to audiences in the UK, Germany, Vienna, Paris, Rome and Zurich.

Get ready to be caught up in rapture with the MPO on May 18 and 19 at 3pm.

Visit MPO for ticket rates and further info.