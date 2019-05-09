Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran preview ‘I Don’t Care’

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 9 ― Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have released a teaser for their new upcoming collaboration I Don’t Care.

Rumours about them working together again have been making the rounds and the duo released the track preview on UK radio station KMFM yesterday after offcially confirming the news.

The full song is expected to release on Friday as per Sheeran’s Instagram post: “My track with @justinbieber ‘I Don’t Care’ comes out this Friday at 5am bst, pre-add/pre-save link in bio x.”

Bieber and Sheeran previously worked together on 2015’s Love Yourself. Listen to the teaser for I Don’t Care below: