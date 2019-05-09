Here’s more footage from ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ that stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston among others.

LOS ANGELES, May 9 ― Lionsgate has released a new clip from John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum that focuses on a meeting between Keanu Reeves and Anjelica Huston’s The Director.

In this third instalment to the franchise, Reeves is on the run as he fights and kills his way out of New York to survive. Returning alongside him are Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Lance Reddick.

Other stars on board for the film include Halle Berry, Ruby Rose, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Hiroyuki Sanada and Jason Mantzoukas.

The synopsis of the film reads: “John Wick (Reeves) is on the run for two reasons he’s being hunted for a global US$14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ — membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum is scheduled for release here on May 16.