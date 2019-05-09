First look at HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ that stars Jeremy Irons, Regina King and Don Johnson among others.

LOS ANGELES, May 9 ― HBO has released the first teaser trailer for upcoming Watchmen TV series that is based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic graphic novel.

The series stars Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, James Wolk, Lily Rose Smith, Jean Smart, Hong Chau and Dustin Ingram.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, this drama series from executive producer Damon Lindelof embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

Watchmen is expected to air on HBO later this year.