PU Abu confirms having wed in Thailand, asks everyone to mind their own business

PU Abu confirmed his marriage to Hana, who is said to the reason behind his divorce with his seven-month pregnant ex-wife. — Picture via Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — After remaining mum for weeks on his marital status, PU Abu Sufyan has confirmed his marriage to Hana Azraa, a ‘janda’ (widow/divorcee) with one child.

He confirmed the nuptials with the woman who is said to be the reason behind his recent divorce with his seven-month pregnant ex-wife Ain Afini.

“I do not deny being seen at the border on May 2,” he said in response to claims that he was spotted with a woman believed to be Hanaa in Satun, Thailand on May 2.

Both PU Abu and Hana dropped hints via their Instagram stories on May. — Instagram/puabu.official and hanaazraa

“Thank you for spreading it. The important thing is that my relationship is halal.”

He made the announcement early this morning via instastory, according to a report by Malay entertainment portal Mstar.

“Stop condemning me as if I’m the only one who does it. Please mind your own business. Thank you.”

Since the announcement, Hana has also switched her Instagram profile to be viewable by the public. — Picture via Instagram/hanaazraa

The preacher deactivated his Instagram account for a short period after the update for several hours, with the Instastory removed once the account was reactivated.

On May 3, both PU Abu and Hana Azraa posted statuses that read “Alhamdullilah” and “Officially” to their respective Instagram accounts, dropping hints of the union.

Ex-wife Ain had earlier revealed PU Abu had requested permission to marry another after just two months of tying the knot, following which she was divorced when she refused.