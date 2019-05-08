PU Abu claims Instagram hacked, remarried legally in Malaysia much earlier than claimed

PU Abu remarried - true. In Thailand? - untrue. — Picture via Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, May 8 — The announcement by PU Abu that he has remarried after divorcing his seven-month pregnant wife is true, but the details of the nuptials are not.

The Islamic reality TV preacher today swore that the revelation uploaded late last night on his Instagram was the work of an irresponsible individual who hacked into his account.

“My Instagram account was hacked in the middle of the night, last night. I did not upload that status regarding me and Hana.”

mStar had reported the status update that had confirmed supposed information that PU Abu was seen with a woman believed to be known as Hana Azraa in Satun, Thailand on May 2.

The Instastory, which was later removed had also stated, “Stop condemning me as if I’m the only one who does it. Please mind your own business. Thank you.”

Both PU Abu and Hana dropped hints via their Instastory on May — Picture via Instagram/puabu.official & hanaazraa

PU Abu admitted to mStar he had married Hana Azraa - but before the date that was claimed, and their union had received the approval of both their parents.

“It’s true that Hana and I are married, but not in Thailand. In Malaysia.

“We got married on a much earlier date than claimed, and our families are aware of our marriage.”

What further strengthened the belief in the status was an update where the couple had hinted at their nuptial joy on their respective Instagram accounts on May 3.

The ongoing controversy began after the preacher’s ex-wife Ain said she had been divorced while she was seven-months pregnant.

She had said the divorce was a result of her refusing to give her permission to PU Abu to take Hana Azraa as a second wife.