'Tiny Meat Gang' wins 2019 Best Podcast Shorty, 'Bag Man' Best Branded Podcast

The Tiny Meat Gang's comedy and conversation podcast goes to Patreon backers first before distribution elsewhere. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, May7 ― YouTube and Vine personalities Cody Ko and Noel Miller have won the 2019 Shorty Awards' Best Podcast in Social Media accolade for the Tiny Meat Gang podcast, while slice of Vice-Presidential history Bag Man won the Best Branded Podcast award.

Tiny Meat Gang was chosen ahead of five other finalists to receive the Best Podcast award at the 2019 Shorty Awards, which took place on May 5 in New York City.

Comedians Cody Kolodziejzyk (aka Cody Ko) and Noel Miller found fame through short video creation and sharing app Vine, then YouTube.

Tiny Meat Gang is not only the name of their spoof hip-hop duo but also their now-weekly podcast, first debuting in late 2017 and reaching its 80th episode just prior to the 2019 Shorty Awards.

As well as being distributed via podcast services, episodes of the hour-plus Tiny Meat Gang podcast are also recorded on video and posted on a dedicated YouTube channel.

The show is released a week early to its Patreon backers ― or a week late to its general audience, depending on your point of view. ― AFP-Relaxnews