The Weeknd, SZA and Travis Scott drop ‘Power is Power’ video

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — The track appears on the new star-studded For the Throne soundtrack, which coincides with the last season of HBO series Game of Thrones.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the clip features the three artists taking turns on the Iron Throne. The Weeknd is seen surrounded by snowy rocks, as footage from the episode “The Long Night” plays in the background.

SZA then appears dancing amidst flames in a flowy red ensemble and an ornate crown. Travis Scott channels a Game of Thrones-inspired knight, as he wears a black breastplate with chainmail.

“A knife in my heart/Couldn’t slow me down (Couldn’t slow me down/’Cause power is power (‘Cause power is power)/My fire never goes out,” the three artists sing in the chorus.

Power is Power is featured on the album For the Throne, released on April 26 via Columbia. The record also includes songs by Ellie Goulding, The Lumineers, A$AP Rocky, Mumford & Sons and more.

See the music video for Power is Power below: — AFP-Relaxnews