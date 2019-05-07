Singer Alif Satar praised online for bringing reusable containers to Ramadan bazaar

The ‘Sesungguhnya Aku’ singer is setting a good example for his followers on social media. — Picture from Instagram/alifsatar

PETALING JAYA, May 7 — Malaysian singer Alif Satar has impressed social media with his efforts to be eco-friendly during Ramadan.

A post uploaded on his Instagram account yesterday showed his daughters posing with delicious treats bought from the bazaar which were packed in reusable containers.

The former One In a Million contestant couldn’t hold back his excitement at shunning single-use plastic and going green for the fasting season.

“Went to the bazaar and brought my own containers! I’m proud!” he wrote along with the hashtag #noplastics.

The father-of-two explained that he had initially prepared a meat curry of “three Michelin star” quality before remembering that his daughters were not fans of spicy food, hence the last-minute trip to the bazaar.

“I was only thinking of my own stomach. Selamat berbuka peeps!” he added.

Alif’s post has garnered more than 50,000 likes and more than 200 comments so far.

Social media users commended the singer’s efforts to help out Mother Earth and many said that they would follow his example.

“That’s why you are my idol,” wrote idzhmm.

“I want to do this too,” said roselynhiloni.

One user noted that bringing reusables to the bazaar will not only save the planet but your pocket as well.

“Plastic bags used to be free, now they cost 20 sen.

“Good idea to bring your own containers free of charge,” said zulakmar_official.

Non-governmental organisations have been sharing tips and tricks on how to cut back on single-use plastics at Ramadan bazaars.

Some of the eco-friendly hacks include bringing your own bag, cutlery, and containers so you can savour everything that the market has to offer without worrying about plastic waste.