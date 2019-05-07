Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra to host family-themed concerts

‘Tutus, Tiaras and Toads’ is a family-themed concert by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, presenting a dose of much-loved ballet works. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Join a fun-filled musical splendour as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is all set to present Family Fun Day concerts this Sunday at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP), KLCC.

Themed Tutus, Tiaras and Toads, the concerts will present a dose of much-loved ballet works which will delight the audience, young and old.

Among the works that the MPO will be performing are works taken from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, which has become one of the most beloved ballet especially during the Christmas season.

It contains many character dances such as the Chinese Dance and a Russian dance called “Trepak”.

Also chosen in the repertoire list is music from Adam’s opera Giselle, one of the great Romantic ballets.

It has remained a mainstay in the classic music ballet cannon to this day.

Not forgetting is Dance of the Knights which is taken from Romeo and Juliet’s famed ball scene where the hero and heroine meet for the first time, setting the stage for the tragedy to come.

The concert will also feature Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance, one of the most breathtaking pieces of music taken from the Gayane opera written in 1939.

MPO welcomes back award-winning conductor Jessica Gethin, who has dazzled the audience in the MPO’s National Geographic: Symphony for Our World concerts last year at DFP.

She has won praises for her dynamic energy and outstanding musicianship.

Recognised for her repertoire diversity (from opera and ballet to film scores), she has performed all around Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The concerts will also feature dancers Tatiana Gounar, Kamila Madzlan, Maria Kuwata, Aya Akhmetova and Rinat Engalychev.

Be part of the family-friendly enjoyable musical treat on May 12 at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Surf over to MPO for ticket price and further info.