'Game of Thrones': Cersei and Daenerys gear up for war in episode 5 trailer (VIDEO)

Lena Headey has starred in 'Game of Thrones' as the mighty Cersei Lannister since 2011. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 7 ― HBO has unveiled a teaser for the fifth episode of Game of Thrones, to air Sunday, May 12. While the clip is scant on specifics, it does hint at a fair bit of suspense and action, every bit as impressive as that of episode three.

Silence, fear and anticipation: HBO just released the trailer for the fifth (and second-to-last) episode of Game of Thrones. Judging by the footage, two queens will be duking it out during the episode, which will air on the premium channel on Sunday, May 12.

In addition to losing Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) in the battle of The Long Night, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) had to reckon with further grief with the death of her dragon Rhaegal and her best friend and confidante, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) in episode four (The Last of the Starks).

Now in King's Landing, the Targaryen queen, along with her last dragon Drogon and her army, must face off against the implacable Cersei (Lena Headey) and her ally Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) fleet of ships, in order to take back the Iron Throne. And while the teaser contains no dialogue, this sneak peek hints at a tense, surprise-filled episode. Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Varys (Conleth Hill), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) who is hellbent on avenging the death of his beloved, will all be back.

The upcoming episode was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Long Night. Here's hoping that the action scenes will be as breathtaking as those from the third episode. ― AFP-Relaxnews