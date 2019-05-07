Amy Schumer strikes Met Gala pose before heading to the hospital to give birth

Cast member Amy Schumer poses at the premiere of ‘I Feel Pretty’ in Los Angeles, California April 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — Amy Schumer has welcomed her first child and she did it truly in her comedic style.

While en route to the hospital to give birth, Schumer made a pit stop at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to walk the museum’s stairs. Sharing a snap of herself posing ala Met Gala style, she captioned the Instagram post as: “Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital.”

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer later confirmed that they welcomed a baby boy with another cute Instagram post of the happy family that was captioned: “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.”

The couple tied the knot in February last year and announced that they were expecting in October with Schumer keeping fans updated on the pregnancy, including the complications she faced.