Uproar over caning daughter: Aliff Syukri weeps, insists only trying to be best father (VIDEO)

Attention-seeking Aliff Syukri or truly remorseful over the stunt? — Instagram/aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Datuk Aliff Syukri sobbed without uttering a word in an Instagram video that was followed by a news report on the uproar over the caning of his daughter.

Posted late last night, the video also showed a comment by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail commenting on the issue.

“What is my wrong?? I only wanted to be the best father to Cess (his daughter Qadejah El Zahra). I am a normal human being,” he said in his caption, before adding that the full video was on his Youtube channel.

However his latest content on the video sharing platform focused on his walking at a fashion show as well as several videos on his children.

The controversial cosmetics entrepreneur had last week apologised for actions, saying he understood he was wrong and ignorant to upload a video of him applying ointment after his nine-year-old daughter was caned, in which he insisted was for her own good for removing her hijab.

Yesterday, Wan Azizah, who is also deputy prime minister was reported to have said a preliminary examination conducted by the Social Welfare Department on Aliff’s daughter following allegations of child abuse did not show any physical or psychological harm.

She was also reported by The Malaysian Insight as saying she disapproved of the local celebrity’s post which she said was aimed at getting attention.

In a press conference late last week, Aliff had said as a father he felt guilty after Cess was caned, and applied the cream on her.

“Actually, I planned to introduce a new product, so I decided to use the cream. I didn’t think it would result in all this.”

He and his wife had insisted their daughter had cried out of being moved at Aliff’s caring nature and that she was merely being dramatic.

On April 30, Aliff had posted on Instagram to call on his critics to “mind their own children” only to change his tune after non-governmental organisation Protect and Save the Children, a member of the Child Rights Coalition Malaysia lodged a police report, saying the act constituted physical abuse.