Dr Siti Hasmah is patron of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ charity gala

The Charity Gala will raise funds for two non-profit organisations. — Picture by The Phantom of the Opera World Tour

PETALING JAYA, May 6 – Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali has been named the patron of the charity gala for the anticipated musical The Phantom of the Opera.

Theatrical entertainment company Base Entertainment will host the Prime Minister’s wife at the Tun Siti Hasmah Charity Gala that is set to take place on July 3.

“I have always, and will continue to have a soft spot for the arts, so when Base Entertainment Malaysia invited me to become a patron for The Phantom of the Opera, I accepted the offer with much delight.

“The Phantom of the Opera is the world’s most popular musical – a West End and Broadway classic. It has something for everyone – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous music, wonderful scenery, beautiful costumes, breath-taking special effects and a romantic storyline.

“I hope Malaysians from all walks of life will take this opportunity to experience the mother of all musicals,” Dr Siti Hasmah said in a statement today.

The gala aims to raise funds for two non-profit organisations in The Dyslexia Association of Malaysia (PDM), which promotes awareness of the learning disability, and the Malaysian Spinal Injuries Association (MASIA), a rehabilitation centre for those with spinal cord injuries.

Tickets are priced at RM600, RM1,000 and RM1,500.

“We are honoured to have Tun Dr Siti Hasmah as a patron of The Phantom of the Opera for the Charity Gala debut in Malaysia.

“Nobody exemplifies passion for the performing arts like her. Malaysians from all walks of life have had the privilege of witnessing our beloved Tun Dr Siti Hasmah perform with the violin and she is an inspiration to many, so it’s an honour to have her as our patron,” said head of Base Entertainment Datuk Jared Lim.

Now in its 33rd year in London’s West End, The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show on Broadway and is set to enchant Malaysian fans for the first time in Kuala Lumpur at Istana Budaya from June 15 until July 7.

The Phantom of the Opera Charity Gala will take place at Istana Budaya on July 3 at 8.30pm.

To book tickets for the Charity Gala, email [email protected] or [email protected]