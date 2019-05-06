Adele hints at new album as she shares birthday message

Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 6 — It looks like Adele is turning her pain into growth and teasing new music in her first statement following her split from Simon Konecki.

Marking her 31st birthday yesterday, Adele took to Instagram to talk about the tough and complicated year she’s had while also teasing that new music could be on the way.

Alongside some fabulous black and white snaps of herself, Adele wrote: “This is 31 thank f**king god. 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times.

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once.

“Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realised that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually.”

She ended the post by hinting that the new album could be named after the year she wrote it as was her previous three albums 19, 21 and 25, saying “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh.”

Adele last month announced her split from her husband of three years and the couple share a son together, Angelo, who was born in 2012.