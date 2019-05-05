Madonna opens up on her relationship with Lady Gaga

Madonna poses backstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Madonna recently opened up about life and broached the topic of her alleged famous feud with Lady Gaga in an interview with British Vogue.

At 60, the Queen of Pop is gracing the cover of the publication and she reveals that she and Lady Gaga “were never enemies”. The rumoured bad blood after Lady Gaga released Born This Way which drew comparison to Madonna’s 1989 hit Express Yourself.

Madonna brushed off the feud saying: “People got very excited about the thought of Lady Gaga and myself as were enemies, when we never were enemies.”

The two were seen hanging out after the Oscars with Lady Gaga even mentioning that she’s actually a big fan of Madonna.

In the interview with British Vogue, Madonna also shares that “there are no living role models for me”.

“Because nobody does what I do. And that’s kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing — freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis — but they didn’t have kids.

“Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do.”