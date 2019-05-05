Malay Mail

Luke Perry’s daughter says he was laid to rest in mushroom suit

Published 1 hour ago on 05 May 2019

By Serena Kaur

In this file photo taken March 25, 2018 actor Luke Perry attends The 2018 PaleyFest screening of ‘Riverdale’ at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Luke Perry’s daughter has revealed his final wish was to be buried in a biodegradable mushroom suit.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star passed away in March after suffering from a stroke and his daughter Sophie took to Instagram on Friday to talk about the unusual burial request.

She captioned a snap of mushrooms taken at a national park with: “In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, ‘damn, those mushrooms are beautiful’. Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me.

“Any explanation I give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All I can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling ‘mushroom burial suit’. 

“My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

According to the company that makes it, the suit has built-in mushrooms and other microorganisms that work together to speed up the decomposition process, neutralise toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

