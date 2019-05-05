Grime star Stormzy scores first UK number 1 single with ‘Vossi Bop’

A file picture of British grime artist Stormzy. — AFP pic

LONDON, May 5 — Grime artist Stormzy scored his first No 1 in the UK singles charts, beating US songstress Taylor Swift to the top spot.

Vossi Bop, which features a cameo appearance from actor Idris Elba in its music video, is the London-born rapper’s first single since 2017’s Gang Signs & Prayer, which topped the UK album charts.

The Official Charts Company said in a statement Vossi Bop had 12.7 million listens, allowing Storzmy to claim “the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper — smashing the previous figure set by Drake’s In My Feelings by over two million — and the fifth biggest streaming week of all time”.

“Words don’t really do it justice. I’m genuinely, for once in my life, speechless,” Stormzy said in a statement, thanking his fans.

Stormzy, who will perform at June’s Glastonbury music festival, pushed down last week’s no 1 — Old Town Road by American rapper Lil Nas X — to no 2 while Grammy Award winner Swift’s pop duet ME! went into the charts at no 3.

American pop singer Pink topped the UK album charts with Hurts 2B Human. — Reuters