Check out Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom in this new ‘Toy Story 4’ teaser (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Toy Story 4’ that shows Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

LOS ANGELES, May 5 — Disney Pixar has released a new TV spot for upcoming animated favourite Toy Story 4 that gives us a peek at Keanu Reeves’ character Duke Caboom.

Returning to voice the cult characters of Woody and Buzz Lightyear are Tom Hanks and Tim Allen along with the usual cast of Joan Cusack, Annie Potts, Patricia Arquette and Estelle Harris. Besides Reeves, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are also onboard for the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 is set for release here on June 20.