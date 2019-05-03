Taron Egerton performs Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ (VIDEO)

Taron Egerton will play Elton John in the upcoming film ‘Rocket Man’. — Picture courtesy of Paramount Pictures

LOS ANGELES, May 3 — Egerton’s version will appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming biopic Rocketman, out May 31.

The 29-year-old actor plays Elton John in the film, which follows the legendary artist’s life from his early years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music, to his enduring musical partnership with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, it also stars Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

In a statement, Elton John said that it was “so important” that Egerton directly contributed to the biopic’s soundtrack.

“I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie [Taupin]’s lyrics and my music — not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he’s brilliant,” John explained.

Rocket Man: Music From The Motion Picture will be released on May 24 via Virgin EMI. It features several of John’s biggest hits, reinterpreted by composer Giles Martin and sung by Egerton.

The soundtrack will also include the new song (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, written by John and Taupin.

See the biopic’s official trailer below. — AFP-Relaxnews